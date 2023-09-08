‘Working With India To Tackle Pro-Khalistan Extremism’: Rishi Sunak Ahead of G20

Hours after his arrival in New Delhi, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak commented on the issue of Khalistani extremist groups in the UK saying that "no form of extremism or violence like that is acceptable."

Speaking to news agency ANI, Sunak said: "It's a really important question and let me just say unequivocally that no form of extremism or violence like that is acceptable in the UK. And that's why we are working very closely with the Indian government to particularly tackle 'PKE' or Pro-Khalistan Extremism."