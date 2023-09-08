9:30 am to 10:30 am: Arrival of leaders and heads of delegations at the Summit Venue, Bharat Mandapam, followed by a welcome photograph with the Prime Minister at Tree of Life Foyer. Subsequently, leaders will heads of delegation assemble in Leaders' Lounge, Level 2, Bharat Mandapam.

10:30 am to 1:30 pm: The first session, called 'One Earth,' will take place at the Summit Hall in Bharat Mandapam, followed by a working lunch.

13:30 am to 3:30 pm: Various bilateral meetings, the schedules for which are still to be confirmed.

3:30 pm to 4:45 pm: The second session, 'One Family,' will take place in the Summit venue after which they'll return to their hotels.

7:00 pm to 8:00 pm: Arrival of leaders and heads of delegation for dinner, beginning with a welcome photograph on arrival.

8:00 pm to 9:00 pm: During dinner, the leaders will engage in talks over their meal.

9:00 pm to 9:45 pm: Leaders and heads of delegation will assemble in the Leaders' Lounge at Bharat Mandapam to bring the day to a close.