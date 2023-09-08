ADVERTISEMENT
G20 Summit: Full Schedule to the Two-Day Meeting at Delhi's Bharat Mandapam

Ahead of the G20 Summit, The Quint bring you the full schedule to the two-day high level multilateral meeting.

Pranay Dutta Roy
Published
World
2 min read
G20 Summit: Full Schedule to the Two-Day Meeting at Delhi's Bharat Mandapam
The 18th G20 Summit is set to kick off on Saturday, 9 September as world leaders such as United States President Joe Biden, United Kingdom Rishi Sunak and Canadian President Justin Trudeau arrived in New Delhi.

New Delhi which will host the Summit at Pragati Maidan, has been on its toes in preparation for the same. Various security, logistical and other measures have been taken, including the closure of schools and offices.

Ahead of the Summit, which will see more than forty heads of state and leaders of institutions gather on the same stage, here is full schedule to the two-day high level multilateral meeting.

Day 1

9:30 am to 10:30 am: Arrival of leaders and heads of delegations at the Summit Venue, Bharat Mandapam, followed by a welcome photograph with the Prime Minister at Tree of Life Foyer. Subsequently, leaders will heads of delegation assemble in Leaders' Lounge, Level 2, Bharat Mandapam.

10:30 am to 1:30 pm: The first session, called 'One Earth,' will take place at the Summit Hall in Bharat Mandapam, followed by a working lunch.

13:30 am to 3:30 pm: Various bilateral meetings, the schedules for which are still to be confirmed.

3:30 pm to 4:45 pm: The second session, 'One Family,' will take place in the Summit venue after which they'll return to their hotels.

7:00 pm to 8:00 pm: Arrival of leaders and heads of delegation for dinner, beginning with a welcome photograph on arrival.

8:00 pm to 9:00 pm: During dinner, the leaders will engage in talks over their meal.

9:00 pm to 9:45 pm: Leaders and heads of delegation will assemble in the Leaders' Lounge at Bharat Mandapam to bring the day to a close.

Day 2

8:15 am to 9:00 am: Arrival of leaders and heads of delegations in their individual motorcades at Rajghat and a signing of the peace wall inside the Leaders' Lounge at Rajghat.

9:00 am to 9:20 am: World leaders to lay wreaths at Mahatma Gandhi's Samadhi followed by a live performance of Mahatma Gandhi's favourite devotional songs. Subsequently, leaders and heads of delegations will move to the Bharat Mandapam's Leaders' Lounge.

9:40 am to 10:15 am: Arrival of leaders and heads of delegation at Bharat Mandapam.

10:15 am -10: 30 am: Tree planting ceremony at Bharat Mandapam's South Plaza.

10:30 am to 12:30 pm: The third session of the Summit, called 'One Future', will take place at the venue followed by the adoption of the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration.

Topics:  G20 summit   G20   G20 India 

