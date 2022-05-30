From 'Last Ride' to '295', Fans Think Moose Wala Had an Inkling About His Death

Moose Wala's song 'The Last Ride' was an homage to American rapper Tupac Shakur, better known by his stage name 2Pac, who was shot dead in his car in 1996 at the age of 25. Sidhu, too, was shot dead in his car.

Moose Wala was reportedly inspired by Shakur. The album cover of 'The Last Ride' also had the car 2Pac was murdered in.