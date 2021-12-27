Four Arrested in Two Separate Incidents of Alleged Religious Conversion in MP

In another incident, Ashok Nagar district police lodged an FIR against one Javed Khan on 25 December for allegedly forcing a tribal woman with whom he was in a relationship to convert her religion.

In a complaint to the police station in Ashok Nagar, the victim claimed that Javed Khan was living with her, identifying himself as Rakesh Kushwaha. She further alleged that she got to know that his real name was Javed only after the birth of their son and that Javed had been pressuring her to change her faith ever since.