Four Arrested in Two Separate Incidents of Alleged Religious Conversion in MP

In a case of alleged religious conversion, Madhya Pradesh Police on Sunday, 26 December, arrested three people including a catholic priest and a pastor in Jhabua district, while another Javed Khan was booked in Ashok Nagar district under MP's Freedom of Religion Act 2021.
Jhabua, a predominantly tribal-dominated district, has in recent times seen a surge in cases and incidents of alleged religious conversions and police action against Christian missionaries.
In a separate incident, Ashok Nagar district police lodged an FIR against one Javed Khan for allegedly forcibly converting a tribal woman.
“On 26 December, at around 8 am, Father Jam Singh Dindore called me and Surti Bai (another villager) to their prayer room and made us sit in a weekly meeting called for conversion. They sprinkled water on us and read the Bible to us,” Tetiya said in his complaint.
Both he and Surti Bai denied the conversion and left the place and later informed the police about the matter, Tetiya said.
Confirming the complaint and police action that followed, Dinesh Rawat, PS in charge, Kalyanpura, Jhabua told The Quint:
In another incident, Ashok Nagar district police lodged an FIR against one Javed Khan on 25 December for allegedly forcing a tribal woman with whom he was in a relationship to convert her religion.
In a complaint to the police station in Ashok Nagar, the victim claimed that Javed Khan was living with her, identifying himself as Rakesh Kushwaha. She further alleged that she got to know that his real name was Javed only after the birth of their son and that Javed had been pressuring her to change her faith ever since.
Jhabua has in recent times seen a surge in cases and incidents of alleged religious conversions.
Earlier in November 2021, one Azad Prem Singh Damor, convenor of Adivasi Samaj Sudharak Sangh, under the umbrella of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, wrote to district officials seeking actions against 56 Christian missionaries and to bar them from availing constitutionally vetted benefits reserved for the tribal community.
