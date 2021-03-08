Madhya Pradesh Assembly Passes Anti-Conversion Bill by Voice Vote

The Freedom of Religion Bill 2021 was passed by the Madhya Pradesh Assembly on Monday, 8 March, by a voice vote.

The bill had earlier come into effect as the Freedom of Religion Ordinance 2020, which was cleared by the cabinet in December and promulgated by the Madhya Pradesh Assembly on 9 January 2021.

Following this, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra presented the Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Bill 2021 in the House on 1 March 2021.