Karnataka: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya Calls for 'Ghar Wapsi' of Muslims, Christians

BJP national Yuva Morcha president and MP Tejasvi Surya sparked another controversy on Saturday, 25 December, after he said, “All religious mutts should take the initiative to bring back people from other religions, to Hinduism."

Speaking at Vishwarpanam programme of Sri Krishna mutt on Saturday, 25 December, he said that the work of preventing religious conversion and bringing back those who had converted from Hinduism to other religions should happen on a 'war-footing'.

The young MP suggested that there is no way out other than 'Ghar Wapsi'.