Former Mumbai Cop Sachin Waze Turns Approver in Anil Deshmukh Corruption Case

Sachin Waze (left) and Anil Deshmukh.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
A special Mumbai court on Wednesday, 1 June, allowed dismissed police officer Sachin Waze to turn approver with conditions and depose as a witness of the prosecution in a case of alleged corruption involving former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.
Waze had on 25 May filed an appeal in the special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court to turn approver in the case, as per ANI. In its reply, the CBI had approved Waze's plea.
The NIA had arrested Waze in March last year in connection with a case regarding the recovery of explosives from a car parked near billionaire business person Mukesh Ambani's residence, Antilia.
Deshmukh, on the other hand, was arrested on 1 November 2021, in a case involving alleged extortion and money laundering charges, which were made against him by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.
(With inputs from ANI and Bar and Bench.)
