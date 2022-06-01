Former Mumbai Cop Sachin Waze Turns Approver in Anil Deshmukh Corruption Case

A special Mumbai court on Wednesday, 1 June, allowed dismissed police officer Sachin Waze to turn approver with conditions and depose as a witness of the prosecution in a case of alleged corruption involving former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

Waze had on 25 May filed an appeal in the special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court to turn approver in the case, as per ANI. In its reply, the CBI had approved Waze's plea.