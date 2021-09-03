Antilia Bomb Scare: NIA Files Charge Sheet Against Sachin Vaze, Other Accused

The National Investigation Agency on Friday, 3 September, filed a charge sheet against dismissed police officers Sachin Vaze, Pradeep Sharma, Sunil Mane, Riyazuddin Qazi and others before a special NIA court in Mumbai in the Antilia bomb scare case and the connected death of businessman Mansukh Hiren, news agency ANI reported.

In August, the court had granted a 30-day extension to the NIA, who filed the charge sheet two days before the deadline, a defence lawyer said.

The case relates to the murder of Hiren, the owner of the SUV that was found laden with explosives outside Mukesh Ambani’s residence on 25 February.

In March, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad had said that it had found former API Sachin Vaze the key conspirator in the alleged murder case.