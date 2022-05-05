Sachin Waze Paid Pradeep Sharma ₹45 Lakh to Kill Mansukh Hiren: NIA to Bombay HC

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday, 4 May, filed an affidavit opposing the bail plea of Shiv Sena leader and former 'encounter specialist' of Mumbai Police Pradeep Sharma in Bombay High Court, alleging that Sharma is the main conspirator in the Mansukh Hiren murder case.

The NIA told the court that Sharma received Rs 45 lakh from dismissed Mumbai police officer Sachin Vaze to murder businessman Mansukh Hiren, reported Hindustan Times.