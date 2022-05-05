Sachin Waze Paid Pradeep Sharma ₹45 Lakh to Kill Mansukh Hiren: NIA to Bombay HC
The NIA opposed Sharma's bail plea in Bombay High Court alleging him to be the main conspirator in the murder case.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday, 4 May, filed an affidavit opposing the bail plea of Shiv Sena leader and former 'encounter specialist' of Mumbai Police Pradeep Sharma in Bombay High Court, alleging that Sharma is the main conspirator in the Mansukh Hiren murder case.
The NIA told the court that Sharma received Rs 45 lakh from dismissed Mumbai police officer Sachin Vaze to murder businessman Mansukh Hiren, reported Hindustan Times.
The high court has sought Pradeep Sharma’s response to the NIA’s affidavit and scheduled a hearing for 17 July.
The affidavit also stated that Vaze conspired to place the explosives-laden SUV outside Antilia, the residence of Mukesh Ambani, on 25 February 2021.
Later, Vaze cornered Hiren to take the blame for placing the bombs in the car but after Hiren refused, Vaze contacted Sharma and paid him Rs 45 lakh to hire hitmen and eliminate Hiren.
'Heinous and Serious Offence': NIA
The NIA said that Sharma not only hired the hitmen but provided them with SIM cards and helped them flee the country after the murder. Apart from Sharma, others accused in the case committed a “heinous and serious offence” under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), as per the affidavit.
It said:
“The appellant willingly and intentionally entered into a well-organised criminal conspiracy for the execution of the murder of Mansukh Hiren, which was a direct outcome of the terrorist act committed by co-accused Sachin Waze and others.”
Requesting the court to reject his bail, the NIA claimed that Sharma was part of the larger conspiracy as he met with the other accused in the Mumbai police commissioners’ office and said there is a likelihood of the former cop tampering with the evidence and influencing the witnesses.
A special court had rejected the bail application of Sharma, who was arrested by the NIA in June 2021 and is currently in judicial custody.
Antilia Bomb Scare
The NIA in September last year, filed a charge sheet against 10 accused, including dismissed police officers Sachin Vaze, ACP Pradeep Sharma, Sunil Mane, Riyazuddin Qazi, and others, while invoking charges under the UAPA Act in the Antilia bomb scare case and the connected death of businessman Mansukh Hiren.
The case relates to a bomb scare, when a Scorpio, with 20 gelatin sticks and a threat letter supposedly from a terrorist organisation, was found parked near Mukesh Ambani’s residence Antilia on 25 February.
Days later, the SUV owner Mansukh Hiren's body was found in a creek.
Footage of Sachin Vaze meeting Hiren in South Mumbai days before the explosives were planted, is included in the evidence collected by the agency. NIA claims that Vaze had driven the Scorpio and parked it outside Ambani's residence, and that he was a key conspirator in the murder of Hiren.
(With inputs from Hindustan Times.)
