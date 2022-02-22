SC Orders Maha Govt To Take No Action Against Param Bir Singh Until 9 March

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, 22 February, ordered Maharashtra Police to not take any action against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, as it termed the corruption row involving the senior police officer and former state minister Anil Deshmukh a "messy state of affairs."

The apex court, while hearing the petition filed by Singh seeking protection from coercive steps by Mumbai police, said it will soon decide whether the probe into all cases against Singh should be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has said all the cases against the former top cop cannot be transferred to the central agency.