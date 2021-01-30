Tharoor, Noted Journos Booked by Gurugram Cops Over R-Day Unrest

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor and senior journalists such as Rajdeep Sardesai and Mrinal Pande have been booked by the Gurugram police in connection with the violence during the tractor march in Delhi on Republic Day, 26 January.

Pande of ‘National Herald’, Zafar Aga of ‘Qaumi Awaz’ and Paresh Nath and Vinod K Jose of ‘The Caravan’ too have been named in the FIR filed by the Gurugram Cyber Cell.