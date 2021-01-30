Farmer Protests: MHA Suspends Internet At Delhi Borders For 2 Days

The Union Home Ministry has temporarily suspended internet services at Delhi borders – Singhu, Ghazipur, and Tikri – the epicenters of the farmers’ protest from 11 pm of 29 January till 11 pm of 31 January, reported news agency ANI.
The MHA has invoked the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety Rules 2017) of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885 to suspend internet in the borders and adjoining areas.
(This is a developing story. The copy will be updated with more details.)
