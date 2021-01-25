Routes, Traffic Advisory: All You Should Know about Tractor Rally

Farmers protesting against the new contentious farm laws have, after significant back-and-forth with the police, received permission from the Delhi Police to conduct a tractor rally on Republic Day, reported NDTV.
The Delhi Police has reportedly said that the farmers can enter Delhi for a few kilometres and then exit at ‘designation spots’. Three routes have reportedly been assigned to farmers to carry out their tractor rally.
According to PTI, farmers' tractor rally is slated to begin amid tight security after the conclusion of Republic Day celebrations.
Further, NDTV quoted Delhi Police as saying: "Protesting farmers can enter Delhi but can't disturb the Republic Day parade.”
The three routes emanate from the three borders where the protesting farmers have been camping for two cold months, and circle back to those borders.
According to what Special CP (Intelligence) Dependra Pathak told The Indian Express, the routes are as follows:
ROUTE FOR FARMERS FROM SINGHU BORDER
ROUTE FOR FARMERS FROM TIKRI
ROUTE FOR FARMERS FROM GHAZIPUR BORDER
One of the farmer organisations, BKU Ugrahan has expressed unhappiness with the routes assigned.
According to The Indian Express, Shingara Singh, vice-president of BKU Ugrahan said:
According to Hindustan Times (HT), Haryana authorities have issued a travel advisory, ahead of the tractor rally, cautioning against unnecessary travel towards Delhi ‘over the next couple of days’.
Further HT reported, disruptions in vehicular movement on the National Highway from Karnal and Rohtak towards Delhi during 25-27 January are said to be expected.
HT also quoted Haryana Police as saying: “Traffic on KMP-KGP Expressway will also be impacted and interchanges at Kundli, Assaudha and Badli will not be accessible to traffic movement on these dates.”
Keeping in mind the traditional Republic Day parade and celebrations in the capital, organised by the Government of India, the Delhi Police on Sunday, according to ANI, issued a traffic advisory.
"There would be elaborate traffic arrangements and restrictions in place for smooth conduct of the parade and tableaux, along with respective routes,” the Delhi Police had said.
Farmers have also made their own security arrangements. Further, unions have issued instructions to all protesting farmers, which include that they should pack 24-hours worth ration and water, and make arrangements for protection from cold in case they are stuck in traffic jams.
They have also, among other things, advised all farmers to ignore rumours and have said: “If you want to check something or verify something, then have a look on the Facebook Page of Kisan Ekta Morcha to verify the truth.”
(With inputs from The Indian Express, HT, NDTV and ANI.)
