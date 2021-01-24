‘Your Son Can Repeal the Black Laws’: Farmer Writes to PM’s Mother

A farmer from Punjab who is protesting against the three contentious farm laws, has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother.

According to NDTV, in the letter to the Prime Minister’s mother, Heeraben Modi, Harpreet Singh of Golu Ka Modh village in Punjab's Ferozepur district, wrote about the weather conditions under which the farmers have been protesting. It expresses their demand to repeal the laws, and the farmers’ contribution in combatting hunger in the country.

Further, the letter reportedly requested the mother to use her motherly powers to make her son change his mind about the farm laws.