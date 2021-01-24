‘Your Son Can Repeal the Black Laws’: Farmer Writes to PM’s Mother

A farmer from Punjab who is protesting against the three contentious farm laws, has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother.
According to NDTV, in the letter to the Prime Minister’s mother, Heeraben Modi, Harpreet Singh of Golu Ka Modh village in Punjab's Ferozepur district, wrote about the weather conditions under which the farmers have been protesting. It expresses their demand to repeal the laws, and the farmers’ contribution in combatting hunger in the country.
Further, the letter reportedly requested the mother to use her motherly powers to make her son change his mind about the farm laws.
Further, the the farmer, in the letter said: "This peaceful agitation along Delhi's borders has been caused by the three black laws, which have been passed at the behest of Adani, Ambani, and other corporate households.”
Sharing that he felt one could refuse anything to anyone but their mother, Singh told Heeraben Modi that the entire country will thank her if she asks her son to listen to the farmers.
Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, have been protesting for nearly two months at various points of Delhi-NCR’s borders, against the three farm laws enacted by the Central government in September 2020.
Over 75 farmers have also lost their lives in the agitation.
(With inputs from NDTV.)
