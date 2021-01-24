Farmers Can Hold Tractor Rally, But After the R’Day Parade: Police

Farmers protesting against the new contentious farm laws have, after significant back-and-forth with the police, received permission from the Delhi Police to conduct a tractor rally on Republic Day, reported NDTV.
According to PTI, farmers' proposed tractor rally is slated to begin amid tight security after the conclusion of Republic Day celebrations.
Further NDTV quoted Delhi Police as saying: "Protesting farmers can enter Delhi but can't disturb the Republic Day parade.”
MORE DETAILS
According to NDTV, the permission came after two rounds of meetings.
The Delhi Police has reportedly said that the farmers can enter Delhi for a few kilometres and then exit at “designation spots.”
According to NDTV, the police also said that the permission was granted only to show respect for the farmers’ demand.
The farmers have promised a peaceful rally that will take place on a road encircling the city and will not overlap with the traditional Republic Day parade, according to NDTV.
The Delhi Police Commissioner has according to ANI, instructed ‘all officers and men, as well as CAPF and other force deployed for Republic Day Parade security’, to remain ‘in ready position, to move at short notice for law and order arrangements in connection with the Kisan tractor rally’.
Swaraj India chief Yogendra Yadav had said on Sunday, according to ANI, that they have received ‘formal permission’ from the Police for the tractor rally.
“Today there was a short meeting with officers of Delhi Police. We have got formal permission from the police for the tractor rally. As I told earlier, 'Kisan Gantantra Parade' will be held on January 26 in a peaceful manner’.
(With inputs from ANI and NDTV.)
Published: 24 Jan 2021,06:48 PM IST