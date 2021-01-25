Republic Day: Delhi Metro to Regulate Services at Four Stations
Delhi Metro will regulate services on Line 2 (HUDA City Centre - Samaypur Badli)
Delhi Metro services will be partially regulated at certain stations on 26 January, for the Republic Day ceremony. This decision has been taken to maintain security on Tuesday.
The official notice by Delhi Metro Rail corporation (DMRC) read, “The services on Line-2 (HUDA City Centre – Samaypur Badli) of the Delhi Metro will be partially regulated on Tuesday, 26 January 2021 (Republic Day). This is being done as part of the security arrangements for the Republic Day celebrations, as per the instructions of the Delhi Police.”
Republic Day: Delhi Metro Updated Schedule
- Changes are made on Line 2 (HUDA City Centre - Samaypur Badli)
- Entry and exit at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan Metro stations will remain closed from start of revenue services till 12 pm.
- Central Secretariat station will only be used for interchange of passengers between Line 2 and Line 6.
- Entry and exit at Patel Chowk and Lok Kalyan Marg Metro stations will remain closed from 8.45 am to 12 pm.
The notice by Delhi Metro further said, “All Metro parking lots will also remain closed from 6 am on 25 January to 2 pm on 26 January 2021. This step has also been taken as part of the security arrangements.”
