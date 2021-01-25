Republic Day: Delhi Metro to Regulate Services at Four Stations

Delhi Metro services will be partially regulated at certain stations on 26 January, for the Republic Day ceremony. This decision has been taken to maintain security on Tuesday.

The official notice by Delhi Metro Rail corporation (DMRC) read, “The services on Line-2 (HUDA City Centre – Samaypur Badli) of the Delhi Metro will be partially regulated on Tuesday, 26 January 2021 (Republic Day). This is being done as part of the security arrangements for the Republic Day celebrations, as per the instructions of the Delhi Police.”