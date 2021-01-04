7th Rd of Farmers-Govt Talks Today: Repeal of Laws, MSP on Agenda

Protesting farmers and the government are all set to hold the seventh round of talks on Monday, 4 January, as the deadlock over the three contentious farm laws and providing a legal guarantee for MSP continues.

After the last round of talks, on 30 December, the government had said a consensus had been reached on two other issues, pertaining to the Electricity Amendment Bill and the 'Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Ordinance, 2020'.

But the impasse over the farm laws and MSP continues. Ahead of the seventh round of talks, farm leaders on Monday reiterated their demand for the repeal of the laws.