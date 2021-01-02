Amid Deadlock, Protesting Farmers Announce Tractor Rally on R-Day

So far, there have been six rounds of talks between the government and the farmers’ unions. However, there has been no breakthrough on the two main demands around legalising MSP and a rollback of the new legislations.

Ahead of the seventh round of talks, which is scheduled for 4 January, MoS Kailash Chaudhary said, “I am confident that in the next round of talks with the farmers, a solution will be reached and the ongoing protests will come to an end. The three farm bills are in favour of farmers. They used to demand to get rid of middlemen and sell their produce at a rate of their choice. Regarding contract farming, in the new Bill, there can’t be an investigation against farmers even if they are at fault. It also states there won’t be an agreement regarding the lands of farmers. The Bill is favourable for farmers and PM Modi wants them to become 'atmanirbhar'.”