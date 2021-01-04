Ahead of Talks With Govt, Haryana Police Fires Tear Gas on Farmers

The Haryana Police, on Sunday, 3 January, fired tear gas shells on a group of farmers who were en route to Delhi, reported The Indian Express.

The incident took place at the Rewari-Alwar, reported NDTV. Further, according to NDTV, the police fired “several rounds of tear gas shells", coming “close to a class” with the protesting farmers.

This development came only a day before the government is supposed to sit with the farmers for its seventh-round of talks, over the contentious farm laws brought on by the Modi government.