Ahead of Talks With Govt, Haryana Police Fires Tear Gas on Farmers

The Haryana Police, on Sunday, 3 January, fired tear gas shells on a group of farmers who were en route to Delhi, reported The Indian Express.
The incident took place at the Rewari-Alwar, reported NDTV. Further, according to NDTV, the police fired “several rounds of tear gas shells", coming “close to a class” with the protesting farmers.
This development came only a day before the government is supposed to sit with the farmers for its seventh-round of talks, over the contentious farm laws brought on by the Modi government.
WHAT IS THE POLICE SAYING?
The police, according to The Indian Express, confirmed that the tear gas shells were fired.
Rajesh Kumar, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Bawal, reportedly, said to The Indian Express:
WHAT ARE THE FARMERS SAYING?
Ramzan Chaudhary, head of the Nuh unit of Jai Kisan Andolan, which is a part of the Samyukt Kisan Union – the umbrella body of farmer unions protesting at Delhi’s borders – reportedly told The Indian Express that most of the farmers stayed back at the border.
SAME DAY, ANOTHER SIMILAR INCIDENT
In Punjab’s Sangrur district, the police, on Sunday, lathi-charged a group of farmers who were attempting to march towards a meeting helmed by the state BJP president, Ashwani Kumar Sharma.
BACKGROUND
Though the farmers want the repeal of the three farm laws and a legal guarantee for the MSP, the government has presented these laws as major agriculture sector reforms which will help the farmers in increasing their income.
Amid the continuing deadlock over the three contentious farm laws, farm leaders on Saturday, 2 January, announced plans to intensify their protest if the talks with the government fail and if there is no relief from the Supreme Court.
The seventh round of talks is scheduled for 4 January.
(With inputs from The Indian Express and NDTV.)
