Farmers Demand Compensation for Kin of Deceased at Talks With Govt

Ahead of the talks, taking place 22 days after the last round of discussions was held, farm leaders had reiterated the demand for the repeal of the laws.

On Tuesday, the farmers' unions, while officially accepting the invitation for the talks, reiterated that the discussion should be on the modalities of repealing the laws, providing a legal guarantee for MSP, changes to the ‘Commission Ordinance for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and adjoining areas, 2020’, and the Electricity Amendment Bill.