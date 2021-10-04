Farmers' Death in UP & Aryan Khan's Arrest: How Leading Dailies Covered the News

Two stories ruffled up the weekend – violence at farmers' protest in Uttar Pradesh (UP) and a Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raid on a cruise ship near Mumbai.

In the incident from UP, at least eight people, including farmers, were reported dead in clashes that erupted while they were protesting against the the Union government's three farm laws in Lakhimpur Kheri.

The farmers died after being allegedly run over by the car of Ashish Misra, son of Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Ajay Misra.

Elsewhere, from Mumbai's coast, the high-profile arrest of Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan over alleged possession of drugs raked up memories of the aftermath of Sushant Singh Rajput's death by suicide.

But no prizes for guessing what grabbed the eyeballs and what got the second spot in media reportage.