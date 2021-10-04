Lakhimpur: Priyanka Gandhi Begins Fast; Seen Sweeping Floor in Custody

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra could be seen sweeping the floor of the room in which she has been detained.
The Uttar Pradesh police on Monday, 4 October, detained Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, who was on a sit-in outside his home in Lucknow after he was not allowed to visit Lakhimpur Kheri district.
Meanwhile, the UP government has asked the Punjab chief secretary in an official letter to not let anyone from the state go to Lakhimpur.
Earlier, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who was on her way to meet kin of farmers who died in Sunday’s incident in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district, was arrested on Monday morning, as per Congress’ youth wing national president Srinivas BV. Later, Srinivas BV tweeted a video in which she could be seen sweeping the floor of the room in which she had been detained.
The UP Police, meanwhile, has filed a First Information Report (FIR) against Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni, for murder. He allegedly rammed his car into protesting farmers in Lakhimpur, killing eight including four farmers. Unrest gripped the area after the incident, with reports of arson and violence emerging. Several other people have also been named in the FIR.
A slew of Opposition leaders including Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, Bahujan Samaj Party MP SC Mishra and Congress’ Salman Khursheed and Pramod Tiwari have been placed under house arrest.
Farmers have taken to the streets in Ambala to protest against the death of the four farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday.
Samyukta Kisan Morcha has written to President Ram Nath Kovind over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident and demanded an investigation into the matter by an SIT under the supervision of the Supreme Court.
They have also demanded that Union Home Minister Ajay Mishra Teni be "immediately dismissed from his post and a case should be filed against him for inciting violence and spreading communal hatred"; the Union Minister's son Ashish Mishra "Monu" and his fellow goons be immediately booked for 302 (murder) and arrested immediately and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who is inciting violence while holding a constitutional post, be sacked from his post.
Congress leader Kapil Sibal says "there should a judicial inquiry by a sitting judge".
"Before that, the union minister must be dismissed or suspended at least during inquiry as the incident took place with respect to his convoy," he was quoted as saying by ANI.
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi asks Uttar Pradesh government to allow the landing of his helicopter in Lakhimpur.
"Expressing solidarity with bereaved families of farmers, I'm leaving for Lakhimpur Kheri to be with my brothers & sisters in this hour of grief. I've also sought permission from UP Govt to allow landing/taking off of chopper at the site," Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi was quoted as saying by ANI.
Mamata Banerjee-led All India Trinamool Congress attacks Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
"It's a matter of national shame that under Mr Narendra Modi's watch, our farmers have had to see such a day! The Trinamool Congress family vows to stand beside our farmer brethren, and we will fight till the last drop of our blood to stand up for their rights. Our Hon'ble MPs Dr Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Dola Sen, Pratima Mondal, Abir Ranjan Biswas and Sushmita Dev will be visiting Lakhimpur Kheri to meet with the families and stand beside them amid such difficult times," the All India Trinamool Congress said in a tweet.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condemns the Lakhimpur incident, says Trinamool MPs will be visiting the families of the victims on Tuesday.
"I strongly condemn the barbaric incident in Lakhimpur Kheri. The apathy of BJP towards our farmer brethren pains me deeply. A delegation of 5 Trinamool MPs will be visiting the families of the victims tomorrow. Our farmers will always have our unconditional support," she tweeted.
The Punjab government's civil aviation director writes to UP Additional Chief Secretary Awanish Awasthi, informing him that CM Charanjit Singh Channi wants to visit Lakhimpur Kheri to visit and meet the aggrieved families of victims; seeks permission for landing of the CM's chopper.
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav says those who came to power through the process of democracy are now crushing the common people.
"The massacre of farmers by the son of a Union Minister is unimaginable and despicable. People of violent, unjust and divisive mentality are in power who are killing food donors for the benefit of funders. People who came to power from democracy are now crushing the people," he tweeted.
Members of the All-India Kisan Mazdoor Sabha (AIKMS) are currently protesting at the Mysore Bank Circle in Bangalore against the Lakhimpur incident, in which four farmers died on Sunday.
Uttar Pradesh government writes to Punjab chief secretary, ask him to not let anyone from the state go to Lakhimpur Kheri district.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has been detained by the Uttar Pradesh police. He was staging a protest outside his house for not being allowed to visit Lakhimpur.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is on a sit-in outside his home in Lucknow after he was not allowed to visit Lakhimpur Kheri district.
As per social media reports, journalist Raman Kashyap succumbed to his injuries in Lakhimpur while being treated at a hospital.
Published: 04 Oct 2021,10:27 AM IST