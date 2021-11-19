Victory Against Injustice: Rahul Gandhi Lauds Farmers for Relentless Efforts

Thousands of farmers have camped on major highways to Delhi and across the country voicing their opposition to the laws.
'A victory against injustice,' said Congress President Rahul Gandhi as he lauded the relentless efforts by the farmers of the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, 19 November, urged protesters to return to their homes stating the three farm laws brought last year to liberalise India’s agriculture markets, will be repealed.
The three contentious farm laws, introduced in September 2020, allowed farmers, among other things, to directly sell their produce outside government-regulated wholesale markets.
Since then, thousands of farmers have been camping on major highways to Delhi and across the country voicing their opposition to the laws.
"Our government is committed to farmers' welfare, especially small farmers. We are committed to serve them fully. We brought in farm laws with good intentions," said Modi.
Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu said that the withdrawal of the farm laws is "in the right direction" and called it a "historic success" of the farmers' protests.
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia congratulated the farmers for their relentless efforts. "Your one year long non-violent movement forced the autocratic government to bow down. The central government had to finally bow before the martyrdom of hundreds of farmers. The government should also apologise to the families of those farmers whose lives have been lost in the movement against these laws," he tweeted.
Kisan Ekta Morcha, which has been leading farmers in the movement, called it a big win for the farmers.
