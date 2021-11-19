'Tried Our Best': 10 Highlights From PM Modi's Speech on Farm Laws Rollback
"I want to tell the country that we have decided to repeal the three farm laws," PM Modi announced on Gurpurab.
In a victory for farmers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, 19 November, announced that the Union government will repeal the three farm laws passed by Parliament a year ago. The announcement was made on the occasion of Gurpurab.
The enactment of farm laws had led to massive protests, with thousands of farmers gathering at the Delhi borders.
Here are 10 key highlights from Modi's speech.
Today is Prakash Parv. It not the time to blame anyone. I want to tell the country that we have decided to repeal the three farm laws.
In my five decades of work, I have seen the difficulties faced by the farmers.
My government has given soil health cards to farmers and this has helped improve agricultural production.
I urge farmers to return home to their families and let's start afresh.
A majority of farmers are small-scale farmers. And to help them, we took on a multifaceted approach – from seed technology to crop insurance schemes.
My government also doubled crop loan. Annual budgets have been raised in favour of the farmers.
We tried our best to explain to farmers. We were even ready to modify the laws, suspend them too. The matter was addressed by the Supreme Court as well.
One section of the farmers was opposing the laws, but we kept trying to educate, inform them.
Maybe something was lacking in our tapasya, which is why we could not convince some farmers about the laws.
Whatever I did, I did for farmers. What I'm doing, is for the country. With your blessings, I never left out anything in my hard work.
