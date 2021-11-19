In Photos: Protesting Farmers Celebrate as PM Modi Announces Repeal of Farm Laws

New Delhi: Farmers celebrate after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the repealing of the three Central farm laws, at Singhu Border, 19 November.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, 19 November, addressing the nation on the occasion of Gurpurab, announced that the Union government has decided to repeal the three contentious farm laws.
Since PM Modi's announcement, protesting farmers have been celebrating at the protest sites along the borders of Delhi.
Bathinda: Farmers at Gill Patti village celebrate after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the repealing of the three Central farm laws, 19 November.
New Delhi: Farmers celebrate after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the repealing of the three Central farm laws, at Ghazipur Border, 19 November.
Farmers burst fire-crackers as they celebrate after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced for the repealing of the three farm reform laws, at Ghazipur border, in New Delhi, 19 November.
Thousands of farmers have been protesting the government’s farm laws since 26 November 2020 at the Tikri, Singhu, and Ghazipur borders.
