'Decision To Repeal Farm Laws Purely Political': SC Panel Member Anil Ghanwat

Farmers celebrate after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced for the repealing of the three farm reform laws, at Ghazipur border, in New Delhi.
(Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary)
Anil Ghanwat, a member of the Supreme Court-appointed panel on the farms laws, said on Friday, 19 November, that Prime Minister Narendra Modi chose politics over the betterment of farmers.
"This is the most regressive step by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as he chose politics over farmers' betterment," Ghanwat told news agency PTI.
Addressing the country on the occasion of Guru Nanak's birth anniversary, Modi announced that the government had decided to withdraw the three contentious farm laws.
Ghanwat noted that the panel had offered solutions to the Union government over the three farm laws but the government didn't use it to solve the agitations.
Ghanwat, who is also the president of Shetkari Sanghatana, claimed that the government didn't read the recommendations of the panel and stated that by repealing the farm laws, it has now closed the doors for reforms in the field of agriculture.
"The decision to repeal the farm laws is purely political, with an aim to win the Uttar Pradesh and Punjab elections in the coming months," Ghanwat added.
Ghanwat said that his organisation will continue to sensitise people on the issue.