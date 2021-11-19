'Decision To Repeal Farm Laws Purely Political': SC Panel Member Anil Ghanwat

Anil Ghanwat, a member of the Supreme Court-appointed panel on the farms laws, said on Friday, 19 November, that Prime Minister Narendra Modi chose politics over the betterment of farmers.

"This is the most regressive step by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as he chose politics over farmers' betterment," Ghanwat told news agency PTI.

Addressing the country on the occasion of Guru Nanak's birth anniversary, Modi announced that the government had decided to withdraw the three contentious farm laws.