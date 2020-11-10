FB Removes ‘Misinformation’ Tag from Biswa’s ‘Pro-Pak’ Slogan Vid

Social media site Facebook on Monday, 9 November, removed the “misinformation” tag from a video shared by Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing Opposition leaders of shouting “pro-Pakistan” slogans. Facebook had tagged the video as “false information” on Saturday, 7 November, to prevent users from sharing it.

The social media site had then said that the video put out by Biswa was analysed by the independent fact-checkers and the information shared by Sarma had no factual basis. On Monday, a Facebook spokesperson told The Indian Express that politicians are exempted from its third-party fact-checking programme and the tag was erroneously put on Sarma’s post.

Himant Biswa on Monday tweeted: “Video is a genuine one and not doctored. Good that the video is restored once again.”

FIR Lodged by the Opposition

On Monday, Congress General Secretary Ranjan Bora from the Opposition lodged an FIR in Guwahati against Sarma. In the FIR, Bora stated that the minister posted remarks on social media with an “intention to create religious tension between two communities through a misleading statement and false Facebook post,” The Indian Express reported.

Background

Sarma tweeted a video on 6 November, Friday, claiming that it showed supporters of All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) raising "Pakistan zindabad" slogans at the Silchar Airport in Assam while welcoming MP Badruddin Ajmal. “Look at the brazenness of these fundamentalists anti-national people who are shouting PAKISTAN ZINDABAD while they welcome MP [Badruddin] Ajmal,” he wrote on Facebook, along with the video. “This thoroughly exposes Indian National Congress, which is encouraging such forces by forging an alliance. We shall fight them tooth and nail. Jai Hind,” Sarma had tweeted.

However, The Quint’s Webqoof found out that the AIUDF supporters were saying "Aziz Khan zindabad" to welcome Aziz Ahmed Khan, who is an AIUDF Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA). Ajmal had earlier told the media, “Aziz Khan’s supporters shouted slogans in his support.”