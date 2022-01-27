Explained: The Railways Exam Controversy, Its Fallout & the Official Response

Results for the Computer Based Test (CBT)-1 of the Railway Recruitment Board’s Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC), as well as the shortlist for candidates picked for the CBT-2 were made public on 15 January.

The declaration of results led to violent protests by job-seeking students, who alleged that there were discrepancies in the shortlisting process and that a new round of examinations had been added. In response to the grievances, on Wednesday, 26 January the Railway Ministry suspended the NTPC and Level 1 exams.

From the recruitment process and the controversy surrounding it to the subsequent protests and the government's response to the situation, here is all you need to know.