Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2022: How to Apply

Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2022

Last date to fill application form for Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment is 16 February 2022 (till 05 pm).
The Quint
Jobs
Published:

Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2022 notification released. 

| (Photo Courtesy: iStock)
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2022 notification released. Image used for representative purposes.&nbsp;</p></div>

Indian Railways has released a notification inviting applications for engagement of apprentices in the designated trades at workshops/units in the jurisdiction of Central Railway.

Eligible candidates willing to apply for apprenticeship in Central Railways can do it on the official website of Railway Recruitment Cell, Central Railway (RRC/CR): rrccr.com.

A total of 2,422 apprentice vacancies are to be filled through this Central railway recruitment drive.

How to Apply for Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2022?

  • Go to the official website of RRC/CR: rrccr.com

  • Click on 'Click here to Apply Online' under 'Online application for Engagement of Apprentices under the Apprentices Act 1961 for the Year 2021-22'

  • You will be directed to a new webpage

  • Click on 'Click here to Register'

  • Enter your personal details and register

  • Enter your registration ID and password

  • Click on 'Login'

  • Fill up the application form and upload the required documents

  • Save the details and pay the application fee

  • Submit the form and save it for future reference

Last date to apply online for Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment is 16 February 2022 (till 05 pm).

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates applying for apprenticeship should have completed 15 years of age and should not have completed 24 years of age as on 17 January 2022.

Educational Qualification: According to the official notification, the candidate must have passed Class 10 examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50 percent marks, in aggregate, from a recognised board and also possess a National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by the National Council for Vocational Training or Provisional Certificate issued by National Council for Vocational Training/State Council for Vocational Training.

For more details about Central Railway Apprentice recruitment, candidates are advised to visit the official website of RRC.

