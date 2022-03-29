Explained: The Border Dispute Between Assam and Meghalaya

Assam Chief Minister (CM) Himanta Biswa Sarma and Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma signed an agreement on Tuesday, 29 March, to resolve the 50-year-old inter-state border dispute between the two states.

The agreement took place in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Tuesday.

Sarma had earlier stated that there were 12 areas of dispute in the state of Meghalaya and that six areas have been resolved in the first phase of the resolution.

So, what was the border dispute between the two states and what has the Centre done about it? We take a look.