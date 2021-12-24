Meghalaya Assembly Speaker Recognises 12 Congress MLAs’ Merger With TMC

Another notification issued by Andrew Simons, Commissioner and Secretary of the Meghalaya Assembly, said the Speaker recognised all the 12 individuals as TMC members.

Congress leader Ampareen Lyngdoh had earlier said they have decided to support the National People's' Party (NPP)-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government on the aspect of governance in the greater interest of the people of Meghalaya.

"The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) has decided to focus on all the important agenda together with the government in the interest of the people," CLP leader Lyngdoh had said, adding that they had communicated their decision to the Chief Minister last week.

The BJP, along with two MLAs, and several other local parties are the partners of Meghalaya's MDA government headed by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, who is also the president of the NPP, the dominant party of the MDA government.