Assam CM Holds All-Party Meet To Resolve Border Row With Meghalaya

Sarma also added that a roadmap for an amicable resolution has been prepared as per the recommendations of three regional committees with representatives from both the northeastern states.

Assam Ministers Ranoj Pegu and Ashok Singhal, and Leader of Opposition in State Assembly Debabrata Saikia were also present in the meeting.

"We have identified 12 places of dispute, out of which in six places we have arrived at a consensus. We have briefed all political parties in Assam Legislative Assembly and all are welcoming the decision to resolve this conflict," Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said.

Meanwhile, Bodoland People's Front MLA Durga Das Boro said after the meeting: "We discussed the border dispute between Meghalaya and Assam, it will be resolved as both states have agreed to welcome the decision of GoI and Supreme Court on their regions when they were bifurcated. Six out of the 12 disputed areas will be permanently resolved."

Congress leader Rekibuddin Ahmed said: "Assam and Meghalaya border dispute has been a serious concern for 30-40 years. Want both states to prosper and develop together. Demanded this issue be discussed in Assembly as all parties will be present there and land dispute will be resolved permanently."

The Background

In August last year, the governments of Assam and Meghalaya had formed a committee to resolve the border rows in a phased manner in six of the 12 disputed sites.

Sarma had said that each panel will have five members, including a Cabinet minister of each state and bureaucrats. He also added that local representatives may be part of a committee.