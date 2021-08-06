Assam, Meghalaya to Create Panels to Resolve Inter-State Border Disputes

Two committees, headed by cabinet ministers of Assam and Meghalaya, will be set up to resolve inter-state border disputes, informed the chief ministers of both states, on Friday, 6 August.



As per PTI, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad K Sangma informed in a joint press conference that the initial aim of the committees will be to resolve the border rows in a phased manner in six of the 12 disputed sites.



The six disputed sites reportedly to be taken up in the first phase are: