Assam CM Announces Portal To Invite Suggestions for Renaming Parts of State

File Photo of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/Himanta Biswa Sarma)
Assam Chief Minister (CM) Himanta Biswas Sarma on Wednesday, 16 February, announced the launch of a portal to invite suggestions for change of names across the state which are "contrary to our civilisation, culture and derogatory to any caste or community."
The CM claimed that the name of a city, town, etc, should "represent its culture, tradition and civilisation."
(This will be updated with more details.)
