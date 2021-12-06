Post Civilian Killings, Nagaland & Meghalaya CMs Call for Repealing AFSPA

Under the law, military is empowered to search, arrest, and fire if deemed necessary for maintaining public order in "disturbed areas" across the country, and to carry out these excesses with a degree of immunity from prosecution.

Alleging breach of human rights and accesses under the 'draconian' law, human rights groups as well as other civil society members have been demanding the scrapping of the law.

The state of Nagaland has been under the AFSPA for almost six decades. In 2015, an agreement between Naga insurgent group National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Isak Muivah) General Secretary Thuingaleng Muivah and government interlocutor RN Ravi was signed for withdrawing of the act.