ED Files Charge Sheet Against Ex Punjab CM Channi’s Nephew in Sand Mining Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday, 31 March, filed a charge sheet against former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's nephew, Bhupinder Singh alias Honey, in a case related to illegal mining.

The charge sheet filed in the court of Special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) judge, Rupinderjit Chahal, in Punjab, mentions another person Kudratdeep Singh beside Channi's nephew under money laundering charges.