Punjab CM Channi’s Nephew Received Rs 10 Crore for Sand Mining, Transfers: ED

Days after the arrest of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s nephew Bhupinder Singh ‘Honey’ in a money laundering case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) claimed on Monday, 7 February, that Honey had received Rs 10 crore cash in lieu of facilitating illegal sand mining and transfer-posting of certain officials.

Honey was arrested by the agency from Jalandhar on 4 February following day-long questioning in the illegal sand mining case. The ED also claimed to have recovered Rs 10 crore in cash during searches conducted in January.

The central agency said in a statement on Monday, “During the course of search operation, statements of Kudratdeep Singh, Bhupinder Singh, Santokh Singh (father of Bhupinder Singh) and Sandeep Kumar were recorded, establishing that the seized Rs 10 Crore belonged to Bhupinder Singh S/o Santokh Singh. Further, Bhupinder Singh accepted that he received the seized cash in lieu of facilitation in sand mining operations and transfer/postings of officials,” The Indian Express reported.