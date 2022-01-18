'Pressure Tactic Ahead of Polls': Punjab CM Channi as ED Raids Nephew's House
This raid, among several other raids, was conducted in connection with an illegal sand mining case.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday, 18 January, raided the residence of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey in Mohali in connection with an alleged illegal sand mining case.
The raids are also being conducted at several other locations.
Reacting to the raids, Channi told ANI that the move was to pressurise him ahead of the Assembly elections in the state, adding that "it is not good for democracy".
AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal told ANI that he was saddened to know about the raids but alleged that Channi and his family have been involved in illegal sand mining in the state.
The state of Punjab is slated to go to polls on Thursday, 20 February.
Earlier on Monday, a video was shared by the Congress cryptically suggesting that Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi may be the party's chief ministerial candidate for the polls.
The 36-second-long montage shows actor Sonu Sood delivering a message that the man for the chief minister's post is someone who doesn't have to campaign hard for his job.
“He should be a backbencher, who is brought from behind and told that you deserve it, you should become the CM. Such a chief minister can bring change in the country," Sood says in the video.
The actor's speech is followed by visuals of CM Channi taking part in various activities and events, suggesting that he is the kind of candidate that Sood had outlined.
(With inputs from NDTV.)
