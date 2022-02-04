Punjab CM Charanjit Channi's Nephew Arrested by ED Ahead of Polls

In January, the ED had said that it had seized Rs 8 crore during raids at several premises belonging to Honey.

The financial investigative agency had said that incriminating documents related to illegal sand mining operations and properties were also recovered during the raids, as per an ANI report.

Reacting to the raids, Channi had said last month that the move was meant to pressurise him ahead of the Assembly elections in the state, adding that "it is not good for democracy." He had also insinuated that the raids were meant as a revenge on the part of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government for the alleged breach in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security in Punjab.

Meanwhile, the Indian National Congress is scheduled to announce its chief ministerial candidate for the Punjab Assembly polls on 6 February. Charanjit Singh Channi and Navjot Singh Sidhu are the top contenders for the post.