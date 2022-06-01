ED Attaches 33 Bank Accounts of PFI in Connection With Money Laundering Case

The ED also said that both the PFI and the RFI had received a huge amount of cash from questionable sources.

"An amount of more than Rs 60 crore have been deposited in the accounts of PFI which includes cash deposit of more than Rs 30 crore since 2009. Similarly, around Rs 58 Crore have been deposited in the accounts of RIF since 2010," the ED said.

The ED's investigation also revealed that the PFI colluded with other accused persons to launder money.

Proceeds from crime were deposited in its bank accounts by false projecting them as cash donations from sympathisers or members, the central agency further said, as per ANI.

"Similarly, in order to obliterate the fund trail and circumvent the regulatory rigour, proceeds of crime were mobilised in the form of cash and deposited by PFI leaders in the bank accounts of various individuals and immediately thereafter these funds were transferred from bank accounts to PFI’s bank account," the ED added.