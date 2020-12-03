Latest News: ED Searches 26 Locations Across India Linked to PFI 

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
A special NIA court has directed all accused of Malegaon Blast case to be present before the court on 19 December, reported ANI.
The Supreme Court has granted anticipatory bail to ex-Punjab DGP Sumedh Singh Saini in 1991 case of alleged murder of junior engineer, reported PTI.
Bharatiya Janata Party has won Dhule and Nandurbar in Maharashtra local body by-polls, reported ANI.
Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday carried out searches at over 26 locations across the country in connection with the probe into the Popular Front of India (PFI) fundings.
In the opening session, BSE Sensex rises over 300 points to touch 44,953, meanwhile, Nifty crosses 13,200 for the first time as markets soar to record highs.
Dource: NDTV
Home Ministry will deploy volunteers at the four entry and exit gates of New Delhi’s North Block on 7 December to collect donations to support the families of soldiers who have lost their lives in the line of duty, disabled ex-servicemen and their dependents.
Source: Hindustan Times
Former corporator Rakib Zakir was arrested on Wednesday, 3 December in connection with DJ Halli violence case, Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner, Central Crime Branch, Bengaluru stated, reported ANI.
A four-year-old boy fell into a 30-feet deep borewell in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba on Wednesday, 3 December and efforts are underway to rescue him, the police said.
Source: PTI
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has said the board examinations of 2021 will be conducted in the conventional written mode, adding there was no proposal to conduct the exams online.
Source: IANS
Published: 03 Dec 2020,07:40 AM IST