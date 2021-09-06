ED Issues Lookout Notice Against Former Maharashtra HM Anil Deshmukh

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) issued a lookout notice against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, news agency ANI reported on Monday, 6 September. This is in connection with a money laundering case that had led to Deshmukh's resignation from the state government post.
ANI also quoted sources as saying that the lookout circular was issued in a bid to keep Deshmukh from fleeing the country.
Deshmukh has reportedly skipped various summons issued by the ED in connection with the the case.
Meanwhile, the former home minister had moved the Bombay High Court on 2 September, seeking to quash the agency's summons; but the plea was not taken up for hearing immediately.
The ED has so far, according to ANI, issued five summons to Deshmukh. However, Deshmukh said he would be seeking appropriate remedy available under law, and skipped all five of them.
Earlier, in August, Deshmukh had approached the Supreme Court against the summons and sought protection from arrest. However, the apex court had refused to grant any relief and said Deshmukh had alternate remedies.
Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh in March had alleged that Deshmukh had been involved in corruption, meddling in the police force’s functioning, and the manipulation of transfers and postings in the state, among other charges. Singh had demanded a CBI probe into his allegations.
The CBI had lodged an FIR against the NCP leader on 24 April on charges of corruption and misuse of official position. The ED initiated a probe based on the FIR against Deshmukh.
(With inputs from ANI.)
