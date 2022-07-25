Droupadi Murmu To Take Oath Today; To Become 1st Tribal President of India

Live Updates: Droupadi Murmu will take oath as 15th president of India on Monday, 25 July.
Droupadi Murmu Oath Taking Ceremony Live Updates: President-elect Droupadi Murmu will take oath as the 15th president of India on Monday, 25 July, at the Central Hall of Parliament.
The swearing-in ceremony, scheduled for 10:15 am, will be followed by a 21-gun salute. The president will address the gathering at Parliament after taking oath.
The ceremony will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Chairman of the Rajya Sabha M Venkaiah Naidu, members of the Council of Ministers, state governors, chief ministers, heads of diplomatic missions, members of Parliament, and principal civil and military officers of the government.
National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) candidate Droupadi Murmu won the presidential election on Thursday, 21 July
At the end of today's ceremony, Murmu will leave for Rashtrapati Bhavan, where an inter-services Guard of Honour will be accorded to her in the forecourt
Murmu is set to script history by becoming the first tribal person elected as president of India, and the second woman to hold the top post
President Ram Nath Kovind's term ended on Sunday, 24 July
The Personnel Ministry on Friday directed partial closure of certain government offices as well. The buildings that would be vacated early include South Block, North Block, Rail Bhawan, Krishi Bhawan, Shastri Bhawan, Sanchar Bhawan, Press Trust of India (PTI) Building, Sena Bhawan, Vayu Bhawan, Udyog Bhawan and Nirman Bhawan among others, according to the order.
The construction work of the new Parliament building will also be stopped during that time.
Vehicular movement is likely to be affected in Lutyens Delhi on Monday due to the swearing-in ceremony of the president-elect of India, Delhi Traffic Police said Sunday.
A senior police officer has asked commuters to avoid roundabout Kautilya, Teen Murti Marg, roundabout Teen Murti, Akbar Road, roundabout Gol Methi, Krishna Menon Marg, Vijay Chowk, K Kamraj Marg from 9 am to noon on Monday.
President Ram Nath Kovind hosted a dinner for President-elect Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and members of the Union Council of Ministers at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday.
President-elect Droupadi Murmu will take oath as the 15th president of India at 10:15 am, in the Central Hall of Parliament.
National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) Droupadi Murmu came out on top in the race for the post of president of India on Thursday, 21 July, becoming the first person from a tribal community and the second woman ever to be elected to the top post.
While president-elect Murmu secured 2,824 first preference votes, valued at 6,76,803, Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha secured 1,877 first preference votes, valued at 3,80,177.
Sinha congratulated Murmu on her victory and said in a statement: "I hope – indeed, every Indian hopes – that as the 15th President of India, she functions as the Custodian of the Constitution without fear or favour."
From being a teacher to entering politics and serving as the first woman governor of a state, the 64-year-old's journey to now occupying the top constitutional post is interesting to look at.
Murmu graduated from Rama Devi Women's College in Bhubaneswar with a Bachelor of Arts degree.
She served as a junior assistant in the Odisha irrigation and power department, and later as an honorary assistant professor at Shri Aurobindo Integral Education and Research, Rairangpur.
Murmu's political career began in 1997, when she was elected councillor for the Rairangpur district of Odisha. Three years later, she got elected as a legislator from Rairangpur constituency.
She also wears the crown of being the first woman from Odisha to be named governor of a state in India.
