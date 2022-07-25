Droupadi Murmu To Take Oath Today; To Become 1st Tribal President of India

Droupadi Murmu Oath Taking Ceremony Live Updates: President-elect Droupadi Murmu will take oath as the 15th president of India on Monday, 25 July, at the Central Hall of Parliament.

The swearing-in ceremony, scheduled for 10:15 am, will be followed by a 21-gun salute. The president will address the gathering at Parliament after taking oath.

The ceremony will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Chairman of the Rajya Sabha M Venkaiah Naidu, members of the Council of Ministers, state governors, chief ministers, heads of diplomatic missions, members of Parliament, and principal civil and military officers of the government.