‘Disgraceful’: China Slams US General’s Remarks on Border Dispute With India

A day after a US General visiting India said that Chinese activity across the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh as “eye-opening”, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded on Thursday, 9 June, that China and India can resolve border issues through constructive dialogue and accused US officials of adding “fuel to the fire”.

General Charles A Flynn, Commanding General, United States Army Pacific, who is on a four-day tour of India, had said that infrastructure development by the Chinese is “alarming” and questioned their intentions.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said during a press conference,