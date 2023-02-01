Dhanbad Fire: Bride Kept Asking for Mother, Didn’t Know Fire Killed 14 Relatives

Jai Prakash Gupta said that the owner of the house on the second floor – where the fire broke out – had gone out of the house.

“The gas cylinder at Pankaj Agarwal's house also exploded due to the fire, after which it spread to the rest of the floors,” said Jai Prakash.

As per fire department officials, the firefighters could only reach up to three floors of the 11-storey tower, which has around 70 flats.

Media reports claim that the fire department of Dhanbad district has only six fire engines. It does not have a hydraulic platform vehicle.

Dhanbad city alone has more than 600 apartments and shopping complexes. Apart from this, there are schools, hospitals, hotels, colleges and other government buildings.

This is not the first incident. On Saturday, 28 January, a total of six people, including a doctor couple from Dhanbad, died in a fire.