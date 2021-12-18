Diesel Vehicles Completing 10 Yrs To Be Deregistered: All You Need To Know

The Delhi government has announced deregistration of all diesel vehicles within the National Capital Region (NCR) that have already completed 10 years or are about to complete the same by 1 January 2022.

The deregistration process will start from January 2022, following which a list of all cars will be obtained from the Regional Transport Offices (RTOs).

This step has been taken in compliance with the National Green Tribunal (NGT) order, as a preventive action against air pollution in and around Delhi.

Here is all you need to know.