SSC Delhi Police Constable Exam Final Results Announced: Here's How to Check

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the final results of Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police Examination 2020.

A total of 67,740 candidates were selected for Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (PE&MT) and Document Verification, out of which 5,690 have been shortlisted in the final results.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their result on the official website of SSC: ssc.nic.in