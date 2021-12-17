Delhi Records 10 Fresh Omicron Cases, Taking India's Tally to 97

New Delhi recorded 10 more cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 on Friday, 17 December.
Delhi has recorded 10 more cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19, Health Minister Satyendra Jain told reporters on Friday, 17 December. This takes the total number of cases of the variant in Delhi to 20. Of this, 10 people have been discharged.
With that, the total number of Omicron cases in the country now stands at 97.
On Thursday, five more cases of the Omicron variant were detected in Karnataka, the state's Health Minister K Sudhakar said in a tweet, taking the state's tally to eight. The total number of cases of the variant in Telangana stands at seven.
Earlier, one new case of Omicron was detected in Gujarat, taking the total to 5.
It is followed by Rajasthan with 17 cases of the new variant.
West Bengal and Tamil Nadu had reported their first Omicron cases on Wednesday, 15 December.
As per the World Health Organization (WHO), Omicron cases will soon exceed Delta and become the dominant variant globally, while the authorities continue to determine exactly how contagious the variant is and how effective existing vaccines are against it.
