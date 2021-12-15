Delhi's Connaught Place Among the Most Expensive Office Places in the World

Delhi's Connaught Place has become the 17th most expensive office space in the world, succeeding Downtown New York and San Francisco, a report published by British real estate services company in December has indicated.
(Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
According to the JLL’s Premium Office Rent Tracker, which compares occupancy costs for premium office buildings across the world’s leading real estate markets, Connaught Place has an annual total occupancy cost of $109 per square feet.
Here is the full ranking:
1. New York Midtown
Total Occupancy Cost: $261 per square feet
2. Hong Kong, Central
Total Occupancy Cost: $261 per square feet
3. Beijing, Finance Street
Total Occupancy Cost: $196 per square feet
4. London, West End
Total Occupancy Cost: $191 per square feet
5. Silicon Valley
Total Occupancy Cost: $174 per square feet
6. Beijing CBD
Total Occupancy Cost: $152 per square feet
7. Tokyo, Maronouchi
Total Occupancy Cost: $150 per square feet
8. New York, Midtown South
Total Occupancy Cost: $148 per square feet
9. Shanghai, Pudong
Total Occupancy Cost: $130 per square feet
10. Beijing, Zhongguancun
Total Occupancy Cost: $123 per square feet
11. Tokyo, Shibuya
Total Occupancy Cost: $115 per square feet
12. Shanghai, Puxi
Total Occupancy Cost: $115 per square feet
13. London, City
Total Occupancy Cost: $114 per square feet
14. Hong Kong East
Total Occupancy Cost: $111 per square feet
15. Los Angeles, Westside
Total Occupancy Cost: $110 per square feet
16. Singapore
Total Occupancy Cost: $110 per square feet
17. Delhi, Connaught Place
Total Occupancy Cost: $109 per square feet
18. Shenzhen
Total Occupancy Cost: $107 per square feet
19. New York, Downtown
Total Occupancy Cost: $106 per square feet
20. Cambridge (Massachusetts)
Total Occupancy Cost: $106 per square feet
