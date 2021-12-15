Delhi's Connaught Place Among the Most Expensive Office Places in the World

Delhi's CP office space in the world, succeeding Downtown New York and Cambridge.
Delhi's Connaught Place has become the 17th most expensive office space in the world, succeeding Downtown New York and San Francisco, a report published by British real estate services company in December has indicated.

|

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Delhi's Connaught Place has become the 17th most expensive office space in the world, succeeding Downtown New York and Cambridge, a report published by British real estate services company in December has indicated.

According to the JLL’s Premium Office Rent Tracker, which compares occupancy costs for premium office buildings across the world’s leading real estate markets, Connaught Place has an annual total occupancy cost of $109 per square feet.

Here is the full ranking:

1. New York Midtown

Total Occupancy Cost: $261 per square feet

2. Hong Kong, Central

Total Occupancy Cost: $261 per square feet

3. Beijing, Finance Street

Total Occupancy Cost: $196 per square feet

4. London, West End

Total Occupancy Cost: $191 per square feet

5. Silicon Valley

Total Occupancy Cost: $174 per square feet

6. Beijing CBD

Total Occupancy Cost: $152 per square feet

7. Tokyo, Maronouchi

Total Occupancy Cost: $150 per square feet

8. New York, Midtown South

Total Occupancy Cost: $148 per square feet

9. Shanghai, Pudong

Total Occupancy Cost: $130 per square feet

10. Beijing, Zhongguancun

Total Occupancy Cost: $123 per square feet

11. Tokyo, Shibuya

Total Occupancy Cost: $115 per square feet

12. Shanghai, Puxi

Total Occupancy Cost: $115 per square feet

13. London, City

Total Occupancy Cost: $114 per square feet

14. Hong Kong East

Total Occupancy Cost: $111 per square feet

15. Los Angeles, Westside

Total Occupancy Cost: $110 per square feet

16. Singapore

Total Occupancy Cost: $110 per square feet

17. Delhi, Connaught Place

Total Occupancy Cost: $109 per square feet

18. Shenzhen

Total Occupancy Cost: $107 per square feet

19. New York, Downtown

Total Occupancy Cost: $106 per square feet

20. Cambridge (Massachusetts)

Total Occupancy Cost: $106 per square feet

