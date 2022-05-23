Delhi-NCR Wakes Up To Rain, Thunder; Power Cuts & Waterlogging in Some Parts

After several days of scorching heat, Delhi and surrounding regions woke up to heavy rains and thunder on Monday, 23 May. Representative photo.
(Photo: PTI)
The downpour led to waterlogging in several areas of the capital city early in the morning, while some trees were uprooted due to the strong winds. Flight operations at the Delhi airport were also affected due to the weather.
"Thundershower with moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 60-90 Km/h would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR during next 2 hours," the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a forecast posted at 6:34 am.
While the showers have brought some respite from the sweltering temperatures of the past few days, the IMD has also cautioned about the adverse impact of the thunderstorm.
Damage to vulnerable structures, damage to kutcha houses/walls and huts, traffic disruption on roads, occasional reduction in visibility, damage to plantations, horticulture, and standing crops, and flight of loose objects are listed as the likely consequences of the storm.
The government's weather body has suggested that the following precautions be taken by the residents of the rain-affected region:
"1. Stay indoors, close windows & doors and avoid travel if possible.
2. Take safe shelters; do not take shelter under trees.
3. Do not lie on concrete floors and do not lean against concrete walls.
4. Unplug electrical/ electronic appliances.
5. Immediately get out of water bodies.
6. Keep away from all the objects that conduct electricity.
7. Follow any traffic advisories that are issued in this regard."
