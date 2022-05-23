Delhi-NCR Wakes Up To Rain, Thunder; Power Cuts & Waterlogging in Some Parts

The government's weather body has suggested that the following precautions be taken by the residents of the rain-affected region:

"1. Stay indoors, close windows & doors and avoid travel if possible.

2. Take safe shelters; do not take shelter under trees.

3. Do not lie on concrete floors and do not lean against concrete walls.

4. Unplug electrical/ electronic appliances.

5. Immediately get out of water bodies.

6. Keep away from all the objects that conduct electricity.

7. Follow any traffic advisories that are issued in this regard."